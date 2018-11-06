Tuesday, November 6, 2018
Here are the 2018 Orange County election results for Florida lawmakers, sheriff and more
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Tue, Nov 6, 2018 at 8:55 PM
Despite all the hoopla surrounding the Florida governor's race and other high-profile candidates, there are a number of important elections here in our backyard.
Orange County voters came out in force to vote for three new county commissioners, sheriff and several state lawmakers. Below are the latest results, with winners bolded, according to the latest election results posted by the state Division of Elections
and the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office
:
- Florida State Representative, Seat 30: In a surprise twist, Maitland City Council member Joy Goff-Marcil ousted Republican incumbent state Rep. Bob Cortes. With nearly all precincts reporting, Goff-Marcil by a margin of almost 53 percent of the vote to Cortes' 47 percent.
- Florida State Representative, Seat 44: With all precincts reporting, incumbent Republican state Rep. Robert "Bobby O" Olszewski loses to Democratic challenger and former state Rep. Geraldine Thompson by a close margin of almost 49 percent of the vote to Thompson's 51 percent.
- Florida State Representative, Seat 48: Incumbent Amy Mercado, D-Orlando, handily beat last-minute Republican challenger George Chandler with a margin of 73 percent of the vote to Chandler's near 27 percent.
- Florida State Representative, Seat 49: Progressive state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, win re-election against GOP challenger Ben Griffin with 63 percent of the total vote compared to the almost 37 percent of the vote obtained by Griffin.
- Orange County School Board, District 2: With all precincts reporting, Johanna López wins this race with almost 61 percent of the vote, compared to David Grimm's 39 percent.
- Orange County School Board, District 7: With most precincts reporting, Melissa Mitchell Byrd sweeps past Eric Schwalbach by a margin of 63 percent of the vote to nearly 37 percent.
- Orange County Sheriff: Former Orlando Police Chief John Mina narrowly beats challenger Darryl Sheppard by winning almost 46 percent of the vote compared to Sheppard's near 41 percent. Retired Florida Highway Patrol Chief Joe Lopez got about 14 percent of votes in Orange County.
This is breaking news. Check back here for updated results.
