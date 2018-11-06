Anna Eskamani beats Stockton Reeves in Florida House District 47

click to enlarge Photo via Anna V. Eskamani campaign

First-time Democratic candidate Anna Eskamani walloped Republican businessman Stockton Reeves in the race for Florida House District 47.With all precincts reporting in Orange County, Eskamani won about 57 percent of the vote, about 14 points more than her opponent Reeves, who received almost 43 percent of the vote, according to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office.HD 47 runs from Winter Park, Orlando and Belle Isle, and was previously held by Republican state Rep. Mike Miller, who left to run against U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy.Eskamani campaigned on a progressive platform to bring economic opportunities to Orlando while also standing up for the environment, reproductive justice and LGBTQ rights. During the race, Reeves attacked Eskamani for cursing and for speaking out against patriarchy and transphobia.Eskamani will be the first Iranian American elected to the Florida Legislature.