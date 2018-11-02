Florida may get its first ever snow park next year

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Dell'Osso Family Farm/Facebook
Floridians could be swapping T-shirts and flip-flops for warm coats and snow boots next year, because winter might be coming to the Sunshine State.
Point Summit Inc., the company behind TreeHoppers Aerial Adventure Park and the Scream-A-Geddon Halloween Attraction, and Pasco County are working together to bring the first ever outdoor snow park to Florida in 2019.
The proposed park, which is still in the planning stages, would be located adjacent to the current TreeHopper location on St. Joe Road and would operate seasonally offering attractions such as a 300-foot tubing run and a separate open play area.
Florida may be hot, but apparently not too hot for a snow park, according to Point Summit representatives. Unlike Winter Club in Winter Park, which offers indoor skiing and snowboarding and the annual "snowing" event in Celebration's town square, the snow at this new park will be real.
The park will most likely follow the model of the Dell'Osso Family Farm
in California, which offers their snow-themed attractions for a three-week, weather-dependent period in December and January.
The park still requires a Pasco County permit. A community meeting is scheduled to take place Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.