Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 2, 2018

Bloggytown

Florida may get its first ever snow park next year

Posted By on Fri, Nov 2, 2018 at 1:46 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DELL'OSSO FAMILY FARM/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Dell'Osso Family Farm/Facebook
Floridians could be swapping T-shirts and flip-flops for warm coats and snow boots next year, because winter might be coming to the Sunshine State.

Point Summit Inc., the company behind TreeHoppers Aerial Adventure Park and the Scream-A-Geddon Halloween Attraction, and Pasco County are working together to bring the first ever outdoor snow park to Florida in 2019.

The proposed park, which is still in the planning stages, would be located adjacent to the current TreeHopper location on St. Joe Road and would operate seasonally offering attractions such as a 300-foot tubing run and a separate open play area.

Florida may be hot, but apparently not too hot for a snow park, according to Point Summit representatives. Unlike Winter Club in Winter Park, which offers indoor skiing and snowboarding and the annual "snowing" event in Celebration's town square, the snow at this new park will be real.



The park will most likely follow the model of the Dell'Osso Family Farm in California, which offers their snow-themed attractions for a three-week, weather-dependent period in December and January.

The park still requires a Pasco County permit. A community meeting is scheduled to take place Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Who did this? Read More

  2. Andrew Gillum is coming to UCF for a weekend rally with rapper Common and Julian Castro Read More

  3. Downtown Orlando now has an axe-throwing range Read More

  4. Jimmy Buffett hosting free Florida concert in support of Bill Nelson and Andrew Gillum Read More

  5. Eva Longoria, Zoe Saldaña and other Latina actresses join R. Jai Gillum for Kissimmee rally Sunday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation