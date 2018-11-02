Eva Longoria, Zoe Saldaña and other Latina actresses join R. Jai Gillum for Kissimmee rally Sunday

click to enlarge
Eva Longoria Bastón, Zoe Saldaña and other Latina actresses will be joining Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum's spouse, R. Jai Gillum, for a rally
in Kissimmee this Sunday.
R. Jai Gillum will also be joined in Kissimmee by actresses America Ferrera, Gina Rodriguez and Rosario Dawson. The rally starts at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 4, at the 65th Infantry Veterans Park, 301 Buenaventura Blvd. You can RSVP here
.
The event, hosted by Latino Victory Fund
, will call on Floridians to vote early and feature a march to the polls.
Puerto Rican salsa singer Frankie Negrón, as well as U.S. Reps. Darren Soto and Nydia Velázquez, will also join the rally.
Early voting in Osceola County runs daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 4. Find early voting location at voteosceola.com
.
On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6, and you can find your polling location here
.
