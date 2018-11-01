Yelle showers Orlando in glitter and dance

click to enlarge Yelle

Bao Le-Huu

Bao Le-Huu

Bao Le-Huu

Bao Le-Huu

Bao Le-Huu

Bao Le-Huu

I’m sick AF of saying it but these are dire times indeed. Still, even in this doomsday prophecy come alive, it’s been especially dark of late, and the forecast doesn’t look good. So a dose ofto stave off onset terminal cynicism?Sweet insouciance, take me away from this burning apocalypse for just one night.became a new-millennium indie sensation on the wings of some of the most guileless dance-pop out there. That they’re a little arty and delightfully kooky is nice gravy, but what’s always made them so unerringly fun is that they fly with no fear of cheese or even goofiness so long as it’s in the service of a good time. And live, that manifests in a fantastic, color-splashedwith nice aesthetic.Onstage, the French troupe feature lots of good live percussion by two kinetic and assertive players. But this is an act clearly fronted by the namesake singer, and she juices the crowd with her open charm and irresistible dance moves. With full glitter catsuit and a nonstop Euro-pop workout of spring steps and jaguar slinks, Yelle doeswith zero irony and maximum pep. Even if she executes with more stage crispness and refinement than when they first emerged, Yelle still pumps with the innocent, bright-eyed pulse of a teenage girl jamming out in her bedroom.That’s the thing with Yelle. Being less slaves to sex and edge than their pop contemporaries has made them one of the most reliably fun of the pack. No airs, no politics of cool, let’s just play. It’s an attitude that’s made them a such aof unmitigated joy, something the world could use a big enema of. Now back to your regularly scheduled dumpster fire.