Orlando is now one of five cities to offer Uber monthly plans

click to enlarge Photo via Uber/Facebook

On Tuesday, Orlando became one of only five cities that can use Uber's newly launched subscription service called Ride Pass, which offers users consistent and lower ride fees for $15 a month.Ride Pass subscribers will have set prices determined by data from similar routes taken in the past and will not be affected by surge pricing, according toThis service is being implemented in Orlando, Miami, Austin, Denver and Los Angeles (where it costs $25 instead because LA's program includes access to Uber e-bikes and scooters).The service will not have any effects on Uber drivers. They will make the same amount of money regardless of whether the passenger uses Ride Pass.Meanwhile, Uber's main competitor Lyft also recently launched a subscription service called All-Access Plan, which charges $300 a month for 30 rides that cost up to $15 each.According toneither plan is guaranteed to save money unless you use the ridesharing services on a regular basis.