Tuesday, October 30, 2018

UCF student arrested after wearing Halloween costume with live ammo

Posted By on Tue, Oct 30, 2018 at 1:51 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UCF POLICE DEPT./TWITTER
  • Photo via UCF Police Dept./Twitter
A University of Central Florida student was arrested this afternoon after wearing a Halloween costume to class that incorporated live ammunition.

The UCF Police Department evacuated the university's Classroom Building I shortly after noon, due to a call about a suspicious person in the area.

"Upon contact, we found that the person was wearing a Halloween costume that included real ammunition," tweeted the department. "Do NOT incorporate simulated or ACTUAL ammunition/weapons into your costumes. It scares others & puts safety at risk. If you see suspicious activity, call 911 immediately."

There is currently no threat to the UCF campus.



According to UCFPD, the student has been detained and interviewed about the situation. In a photo provided by campus police, the suspect was wearing what appears to be a belt with live shotgun shells attached.

The department has yet to announce the name of the individual or what charges will be issued.

This is a breaking story and we'll update when more information is available. A press conference will be held at 2 p.m. with more details.
