The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 30, 2018

The Gist

Elvira apologizes after fight breaks out at Orlando convention over her exclusive Funko Pops

Posted By on Tue, Oct 30, 2018 at 5:05 PM

click to enlarge The fight-worthy Funkos
  • The fight-worthy Funkos
In case you didn't hear, there was a whole thing over at the Spooky Empire horror convention this weekend.

A limited-edition Elvira Funko Pop, exclusive to the horror and pop-culture convention, caused fights to break out between actual, real-life adults when the plastic figurines didn't arrive on time Friday night.

The cops were called in. Arrests were allegedly made. A whole thing.

Well, Cassandra Peterson, aka Elvira, made a statement over the weekend blaming "resellers and scammers" for the problems with the line, and urges fans to boycott the purchase of resold figures on eBay and other sites.
screen_shot_2018-10-30_at_2.23.40_pm.png
Spooky Empire, who are getting plenty of blame for the situation in the internet's nerdier circles, responded with the following statement to Orlando Weekly: 
Like all major events, we have experienced growth pains. We want our old and new fans to know, your happiness and safety is our number one concern. Through a series of challenges, not in Spooky Empire’s control, we were sad to see what transpired with the Funko Pop dolls, which our celebrity guest intended to be a fun opportunity for fans. We’ve learned from what transpired and plan to use that knowledge to bring attendees an even more ultimate and satisfying experience. We are growing bigger and better every year, so we’re excited to have everyone back in 2019! – Pete Mongelli, Co-Founder of Spooky Empire
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. One of Orlando's most iconic rides is rumored to be closing for the biggest update it has ever received Read More

  2. UCF student arrested after wearing Halloween costume with live ammo Read More

  3. Andrew Gillum on Trump: 'Never wrestle with a pig' Read More

  4. Republicans have cast close to 60K more ballots than Democrats in Florida election so far Read More

  5. Bernie Sanders is coming back to UCF this week to campaign for Andrew Gillum Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation