Republicans have cast close to 60K more ballots than Democrats in Florida election so far

click to enlarge
Republican voters in Florida have cast close to 60,000 more votes than Democratic voters so far in the state's midterm elections.
The latest numbers on early voting and mail ballots posted by the Florida Division of Elections
on Monday morning show Republicans have cast 1,151,593 ballots compared to 1,092,547 from Democrats – a difference of 59,046 votes. Voters with no party affiliation have cast 465,216 ballots so far in the election.
Nearly 13.3 million people are registered to vote in Florida, and so far, more than 2.7 million have voted in the midterm elections.
GOP voters held a comfortable margin in early voting for a while, but as of Monday, Democrats have pulled a narrow lead with 436,701 votes compared to 430,663.
Republican voters are still dominating mail-in ballots, though, and were up with 720,930 votes compared to 655,846 from Democrats.
In Orange County, Democrats are ahead of Republicans in both mail ballots and early voting, with 58,778 votes compared to 38,407.
The Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office
reports that more than 70,350 people have taken advantage of early voting days in the county as of Sunday, compared to 25,806 people during the same period in the 2014 midterm elections.
Early voting in Orange County runs daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 4. Find all locations at ocfelections.com
. On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
View Orlando Weekly
's recommendations for both the Orange County candidates
and the 2018 amendments
.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.