Monday, October 29, 2018

Michael Moore filmed 'MAGA bomber' suspect at Florida Trump rally in 2017

Posted By on Mon, Oct 29, 2018 at 1:41 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MICHAEL MOORE/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Michael Moore/Instagram
On Sunday, filmmaker Michael Moore released footage from a Florida Trump rally in February of 2017, showing Cesar Sayoc, the "MAGA bomber" suspect arrested for sending 14 explosive devices to prominent Trump critics, including Moore. 

In an Instagram post, Moore said his crew first encountered Sayoc, who is a registered Republican and a fake member of the Seminole Tribe, at a rally in Melbourne– just one month after Trump’s inauguration to film the president’s first "Trump 2020 Re-election Rally."

In the post Moore described the 56-year-old President Trump enthusiast as "overdosed on steroids in what looks like some desperate attempt to hang on to what was left of his manhood."

See his whole post about the encounter below:
View this post on Instagram

My crew first encountered Cesar Sayoc, the mail bomber/terrorist, 20 months ago when we went down to Melbourne, Florida, to film Trump’s first “Trump 2020 Re-election Rally” — just one month after his inauguration. My direction to my producer Basel Hamdan and our longtime collaborator Eric Weinrib was to NOT film Trump, but rather only film the people who came out to see him. My feeling was, after one month in office, we didn’t need to hear anything more from Trump’s mouth — we already knew everything we needed to know about him. Who we needed to understand were our fellow Americans, lost souls full of anger and possible violence, easily fed a pile of lies so large and toxic that we wondered if there would ever be a chance that we could bring them back from the Dark Side. Our footage of Mr. Sayoc would never make it into the final cut of what would be the film that is now in its last week in cinemas across America. But I’d like to share it with you, if only to give you a momentary glimpse of him in action (all are free to use this video and share it). You’ve seen the photos of him on the news over the past couple days– a slight, normal, everyday American. But those are from before. Here with our footage I can show you what he had actually become — overdosed on steroids in what looks like some desperate attempt to hang on to what was left of his manhood. Men, people like Cesar have been led to believe, were and are under attack by the likes of Hillary and Michelle and all those “feminazis” who’ve had but one mission: political castration. The theft of power from the patriarchy that had been in place for 10,000 years. The end of men…[1/3]

A post shared by Michael Moore (@michaelfmoore) on


