Friday, October 26, 2018

Salsa, merengue and bachata take over downtown during Festival Calle Orange this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Oct 26, 2018

Downtown Orlando gets a taste of Latinx culture this weekend with the 20th annual Calle Orange Festival on Sunday. The festival features live music from big-deal salsa, merengue and bachata groups like El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico and Venezuelan pop star Chyno. The earlier you get there, the cheaper it is, and the more time you’ll have to dance your way down the center of town.

Noon Sunday; Downtown Orlando; $5-$15; calleorange.com.

Event Details Festival Calle Orange
@ Downtown Orlando
Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Sun., Oct. 28, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Price: $5-$15
