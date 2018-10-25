We are all witnesses to the roasting of Ron DeSantis
PostedByColin Wolf
on Thu, Oct 25, 2018 at 11:45 AM
Good lord, this is what getting viciously roasted looks like.
The moment occurred during last night's second and final debate with Andrew Gillum, the Democratic candidate for governor in Florida, and his Republican opponent Ron DeSantis, a man who has yet to post a clip of the debate on social media for very, very obvious reasons.
Gillum, who would be the state's first black governor if he wins, performed this surprisingly brutal roast while discussing DeSantis' decision to speak at conferences hosted by anti-Muslim conservative political activist David Horowitz:
Well, let me first say my grandmother used to say, “A hit dog will holler.” And it hollered through this room. Mr. DeSantis has spoken. First of all, he’s got neo-Nazis helping him out in the state. He has spoken at racist conferences. He’s accepted a contribution and would not return it from someone who referred to the former president of the United States as a Muslim n-i-g-g-e-r. When asked to return that money, he said no. He’s using that money to now fund negative ads.
Now, I’m not calling Mr. DeSantis a racist. I’m simply saying the racists believe he’s a racist.
Naturally, DeSantis argued that there's no way he can possibly know everything about Horowitz, who hosted DeSantis for a two-night stay at a conference along with well-known figures of the so-called "alt-right."
The thing is, DeSantis did indeed speak at the conference, he did take money from someone who called President Barack Obama a racist slur, and he has been supported by a white supremacist group through incredibly racist robocalls, which the DeSantis campaign has called "appalling and disgusting."
But besides saying he knows nothing about the endless stream of racists surrounding him at all times, DeSantis also has a long history of spreading wildly racist, anti-Islamic conspiracy theories, and has been under fire since winning the primary for telling voters not to “monkey up” the election by voting for Gillum.