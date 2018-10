Florida's minimum wage will go up a whole 21 cents in 2019 for a new hourly wage of $8.46.Wages for tipped employees will also increase by 21 cents from $5.23 to $5.44 per hour, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Currently, the minimum wage in the Sunshine State is $8.25 an hour, which means full-time employees working 40-hour weeks make $17,160 before taxes. At $8.46 an hour, a minimum wage worker's annual income would be $17,597 before taxes.That's a $437 increase annually, which still keeps Florida workers below the federal poverty level of $25,100 annual income for a family of four. State law requires FDEO to calculate a minimum wage rate each year based on the percentage increase in the federal Consumer Price Index in the South Region for the 12-month period prior to Sept. 1, 2018.The minuscule cash influx of about $36 every month that workers will get under the new state minimum wage is probably not enough to stop one out of every three households in Orlando from being considered "cost-burdened." Cost-burdened households spend more than 30 percent of their income on rent or mortgage rather than food, transportation, health care and other necessities.A 2018 report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition found renters in the Orlando metro area need to earn at least $16.33 an hour ($33,960 a year) just to afford a studio apartment and not be rent burdened.Workers who earned Florida's current minimum wage of $8.25 an hour would have to workto rent a modest one-bedroom at fair market rates.The pennies that get thrown at Floridians every year are clearly not enough to survive – 44 percent of Florida households reported in 2017 that they struggle to make ends meet.