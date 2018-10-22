Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 22, 2018

Bloggytown

Florida officials are now testing for red tide in New Smyrna Beach

Posted By on Mon, Oct 22, 2018 at 2:25 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FLICKR
  • Photo via Flickr
After a dead dolphin washed ashore in New Smyrna Beach, officials are testing it for red tide poisoning, the Daytona News-Journal reports.

Last week, state officials reportedly found traces of red tide in the nearby Indian River Lagoon system, though it's still unclear whether red tide is to blame for the dolphin's death. Testing for the algae begins today.

The presence of Karenia brevis algae, otherwise known as toxic algae or red tide, was confirmed in the area last week by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Low amounts were reportedly found at the time.

Related Cocoa Beach is mostly dead fish now
Cocoa Beach is mostly dead fish now
By Colin Wolf
Blogs

Wildlife officials also told the News-Journal that fish kills were reported along Volusia County beaches, as well as in at least a dozen more of the state's counties in the past week. So far, no citizens have reported respiratory irritation, a common human side effect of red tide, such as was reported in Brevard and Indian River counties over the summer.



It's the latest potential case of the red tide crisis as the bloom has migrated across Florida's coast by way of the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean, with southwest and northwest Florida taking the hardest hit so far.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Wally's ain't dead yet Read More

  2. An Indiana Jones mini-land may finally find a home at Disney's Hollywood Studios Read More

  3. Sprouts Farmers Market will finally open this Wednesday in Winter Park Read More

  4. Newly published documents point to a major addition in the works for Universal's Volcano Bay Read More

  5. Cocoa Beach is mostly dead fish now Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation