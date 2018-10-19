click to enlarge Photo via Pearson's Catering & Cafe/Instagram

Pearson's Cafe in Downtown Orlando closes its doors today, Friday, Oct. 19.The cafe, known for its gourmet sandwiches and baked goods, was in business for two and a half years.Kimberly Pearson, owner and executive chef, announced the closing on Facebook yesterday, explaining that they are shutting down to focus on expanding their catering business — Pearson's Catering."We appreciate all of our patrons over the years, and look forward to serving you through catering," Pearson wrote in the post.As of now, it is unknown who the new tenant of the 807 N. Orange Ave location will be.