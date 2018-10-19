Tip Jar

Friday, October 19, 2018

Pearson's Cafe in downtown Orlando closes

Posted By on Fri, Oct 19, 2018 at 2:52 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PEARSON'S CATERING & CAFE/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Pearson's Catering & Cafe/Instagram
Pearson's Cafe in Downtown Orlando closes its doors today, Friday, Oct. 19.

The cafe, known for its gourmet sandwiches and baked goods, was in business for two and a half years.

Kimberly Pearson, owner and executive chef, announced the closing on Facebook yesterday, explaining that they are shutting down to focus on expanding their catering business — Pearson's Catering.

"We appreciate all of our patrons over the years, and look forward to serving you through catering," Pearson wrote in the post.



As of now, it is unknown who the new tenant of the 807 N. Orange Ave location will be.

