Thursday, October 18, 2018

Watch local band Expert Timing's new music video for Alone here first

Posted By on Thu, Oct 18, 2018 at 9:23 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO OF EXPERT TIMING BY JEN CRAY
  • Photo of Expert Timing by Jen Cray
There are times when it's necessary to rage, when music needs to provoke intense emotion — when smashing your head against the punk rock is just what the doctor ordered. This is not one of those times. Sometimes you just want music to simply make you feel good. You wanna scrub away the daily grime, turn off the angry and anxious part of your brain that has to carry the weight of modern life and just lose yourself for a bit in a song that makes you feel like everything's going to be okay, if even just for a few minutes. Expert Timing have made crafting such songs seem effortless.

For those who haven't yet heard the local trio, made up of husband/wife team Jeff and Katrina Snyder and drummer Gibran Colbert, their fuzz filled bubble-grunge power-pop would fit nicely on a Maxell mixtape in between Weezer and that dog (so, kinda like a modern day version of the Rentals). The co-ed vocals harmonize, hug, and playfully wrestle atop bum-shaking steady beats that feel as comfortable as a well-worn pair of Converse and a thrift store-softened flannel. Yet as 1990s influenced as the band clearly is, they can't be called nostalgic and they're definitely not false. They're carrying the torch of the bands whose comebacks have been all the rage of late — and they're doing it perhaps better than many of the originators.

Their debut full-length Glare, which is being released on Vinyl by Death Protector Collective on October 23 is, to quote one of their songs, a "light that beams across the water" in a sea of a whole lot of forgettable music. The label releasing it is Gainesville band Dikembe's personal label and this is, as they declare on their website, "the first time we've released an album by another band." Still need convincing that Expert Timing are a band you need to get on your radar? The video for the record's first single, "Never See Me Again," was directed by Against Me's Andrew Seward, who fell in love with their Selective Hearing EP and reached out to them about working together.

For the latest single, vocalist/bassist Katrina Snyder pieced together a video of found footage that centers around the idea that, as she explains, "being alone in our constantly connected culture can feel even more isolating than just being alone with your thoughts. The video and song is about feeling like you're all by yourself even when you're only a couple of keyboard clicks away from making contact with the outside world." Orlando Weekly is pleased to present you with the premier of that video.




Pick up a copy of Expert Timing's debut album at their record release show on Tuesday, Oct. 23 at Will's Pub, which also happens to be a pre-pre FEST event called Florida Dissent and will host a slew of Florida grown musicians and comedians.

