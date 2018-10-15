Monday, October 15, 2018
Bret Michaels is playing a free show in downtown Orlando
Hair metal icon, Poison frontman and star of Rock of Love, Bret Michaels
has been announced as the headliner of this year's WMMO Concert Series
Michaels will be playing a free, daytime outdoor show downtown and will be joined at the event by Runaways hellraiser Lita Ford.
Bret Michaels plays a free show downtown
at Lake Eola Park on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m.
