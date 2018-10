Bret Michaels is playing a free show in downtown Orlando

click image Photo via Brett Michaels/Facebook

Hair metal icon, Poison frontman and star of Bret Michaels has been announced as the headliner of this year's WMMO Concert Series Michaels will be playing a free, daytime outdoor show downtown and will be joined at the event by Runaways hellraiser Lita Ford. Bret Michaels plays a free show downtown at Lake Eola Park on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m.