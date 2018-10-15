The Heard

Monday, October 15, 2018

The Heard

Bret Michaels is playing a free show in downtown Orlando

Posted By on Mon, Oct 15, 2018 at 1:06 PM

click image PHOTO VIA BRETT MICHAELS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Brett Michaels/Facebook
Hair metal icon, Poison frontman and star of Rock of Love, Bret Michaels has been announced as the headliner of this year's WMMO Concert Series.

Michaels will be playing a free, daytime outdoor show downtown and will be joined at the event by Runaways hellraiser Lita Ford.

Bret Michaels plays a free show downtown at Lake Eola Park on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m.
