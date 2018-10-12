Key members of Central Florida GOP are part of a racially charged, anti-Semitic Facebook group

click to enlarge
Several local elected Republican officials are members of a Facebook group called Teens for America First, which is littered with racially charged and anti-Semitic content, including a post in which one member suggests the Jewish people are to blame for the Sept. 11 terrorist attack.
According to a screenshots provided to Orlando Weekly
, state Rep. Mike Miller, R-Winter Park; state Rep. Scott Plakon, R-Longwood; state Rep. Bob Cortes, R-Altamonte Springs and Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg are all members of the group. Teens for America First
, which is private, describes itself as "a President Trump-inspired, conservative group founded to advance the America First Agenda, to reclaim America's future, and to preserve her past."
Among the group's controversial content:
- A post in which one member of the group suggests the Jewish people are to blame for the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
- Memes mocking the late U.S. Sen. John McCain's death and funeral proceedings.
Other screengrabs of posts provided to Orlando Weekly
include a post listing "Muslims Running for Political Office" for no apparent reason, in which one commenter calls on the candidates to "renounce their faith"; a post in which one commenter suggests putting Democrats to a "firing squad"; memes celebrating the idea of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg's death; and a post, included at the top of this article, that portrays George Soros as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum's puppeteer – a well-worn anti-liberal trope.
Miller, who's challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy for her congressional seat in the November general election, is also included in an interview with the group's administrators:
"Mike condemns the racist remarks and other disturbing posts on this Facebook page and has removed himself from the Facebook group," Miller's campaign spokeswoman Dana Loncar tells Orlando Weekly
.
Asked for comment on the posts, Cortes says he doesn't subscribe to groups on his personal page. "Most of these groups, I was added by someone else," Cortes says, referring to how Facebook allows users to add others to a group. "That doesn't mean you agree with the views on the particular page. I'll be cleaning up my [Facebook], as I don't use my personal page for group discussions."
Plakon and Greenberg did not immediately respond to our requests for comment.
