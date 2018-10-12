Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 12, 2018

Bloggytown

Key members of Central Florida GOP are part of a racially charged, anti-Semitic Facebook group

Posted By on Fri, Oct 12, 2018 at 4:56 PM

click to enlarge andrew_gillum_soros_puppet_anti-semitism_teens_for_america_first_.png
Several local elected Republican officials are members of a Facebook group called Teens for America First, which is littered with racially charged and anti-Semitic content, including a post in which one member suggests the Jewish people are to blame for the Sept. 11 terrorist attack.

According to a screenshots provided to Orlando Weekly, state Rep. Mike Miller, R-Winter Park; state Rep. Scott Plakon, R-Longwood; state Rep. Bob Cortes, R-Altamonte Springs and Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg are all members of the group. Teens for America First, which is private, describes itself as "a President Trump-inspired, conservative group founded to advance the America First Agenda, to reclaim America's future, and to preserve her past."

Among the group's controversial content:
  • A post in which one member of the group suggests the Jewish people are to blame for the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
click to enlarge anti-semitism_teens_for_america_first_2.png
  • Memes mocking the late U.S. Sen. John McCain's death and funeral proceedings.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-10-10_at_10.32.43_am.png

Other screengrabs of posts provided to Orlando Weekly include a post listing "Muslims Running for Political Office" for no apparent reason, in which one commenter calls on the candidates to "renounce their faith"; a post in which one commenter suggests putting Democrats to a "firing squad"; memes celebrating the idea of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg's death; and a post, included at the top of this article, that portrays George Soros as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum's puppeteer – a well-worn anti-liberal trope.

Screengrabs of the aforementioned posts are included below.



Miller, who's challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy for her congressional seat in the November general election, is also included in an interview with the group's administrators:

"Mike condemns the racist remarks and other disturbing posts on this Facebook page and has removed himself from the Facebook group," Miller's campaign spokeswoman Dana Loncar tells Orlando Weekly.

Asked for comment on the posts, Cortes says he doesn't subscribe to groups on his personal page. "Most of these groups, I was added by someone else," Cortes says, referring to how Facebook allows users to add others to a group. "That doesn't mean you agree with the views on the particular page. I'll be cleaning up my [Facebook], as I don't use my personal page for group discussions."

Plakon and Greenberg did not immediately respond to our requests for comment.

click to enlarge teens_for_america_first_muslim_american_candidates_.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-10-10_at_10.32.59_am.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-07-03_at_10.47.05_am.png
click to enlarge andrew_gillum_soros_puppet_anti-semitism_teens_for_america_first_.png

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Group spends $4 million on television ad ripping on Rick Scott's Navy hat Read More

  2. Lyft offers discounted rides to Come Out With Pride Orlando this weekend Read More

  3. Orlando community leaders create children's book to help explain Pulse tragedy Read More

  4. Orlando advocates call out affordable housing crisis in Central Florida Read More

  5. It would appear that Florida's voter registration website is shitting the bed Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation