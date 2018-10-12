Group spends $4 million on television ad ripping on Rick Scott's Navy hat

click to enlarge
As you're probably well aware, Florida governor Rick Scott's Navy ball cap is a regular fixture during any natural disaster, or pretty much any scenario that requires the governor to appear as a non-rich guy capable of mingling amongst the proletariat.
Now, a Democratic advocacy group supporting Bill Nelson is spending $4 million on a statewide television campaign arguing that he doesn't deserve to wear his favorite prop.
Paid for by VoteVets, the ad focuses on Scott's time with healthcare conglomerate Columbia/HCA, which you might remember as the company he ran while also overseeing the largest Medicare fraud in U.S. history
. The ad features Navy veteran Alan Madison, who rips the governor for "defrauding the military's healthcare program," and how he "pled the fifth and walked away with a fortune."
"Governor, this hat represents what the Navy stand for," says Madison in the ad. "My question for you sir, where's yours?"
It's also worth noting that Scott has spent more time campaigning in his Navy hat than he actually spent serving in the Navy. According to the Tampa Bay Times
, Scott spent a total of 29 weeks in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Glover, which spent most of its time docked in Boston. There, Scott passed the time buying sodas and reselling them to his shipmates at an inflated price when they went out to sea. "I made more money selling soft drinks on the ship than I did getting my pay," he told the paper.
The ad will run for for 10 days in every Florida media market.
