Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Full Sail is building a $6 million esports arena

Posted By on Wed, Oct 10, 2018 at 1:58 PM

Full Sail University is leveling up next year.

This morning the Winter Park school announced a new 11,200-square-foot esports arena, which will be known as "The Fortress." The new facility entered the design phase in early 2018 and has an estimated completion date of early 2019.

The arena will house Full Sail's varsity esport team, the Armada.

The space will feature room for 500 spectators, a separate practice space for players to prepare for upcoming tournaments, new technology and equipment.



“We are excited about these additions to our campus as we continue to strive to make Full Sail the premier destination for students who want to pursue careers in gaming and the various aspects of the live events industry," said Ken Goldstone, Full Sail's chief operating officer, in a press release.

All in all, Full Sail is investing $6 million into the Fortress. When completed, it will be the largest esports arena on any college campus.

