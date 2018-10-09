It would appear that Florida's voter registration website is shitting the bed

click to enlarge Screen grab via registertovoteflorida.gov

We've now heard from several people that Florida's online voter registration site is NOT letting people register to vote. FL registration deadline is TOMORROW to vote in the Midterms. @mrmidi recorded the error here. This is voter suppression. The state must EXTEND the deadline. pic.twitter.com/IHKeml0QPh — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) October 9, 2018

This is true. Wasn’t able to register 18yr old son via website last night or today. We finally just printed the registration form and made copies of his ID to take to Supervisor of Elections before they close today. Ridiculous! Not everyone can do this! Makes you wonder.. 😡 — Sarah Zhou (@SarahKZhou) October 9, 2018

🚨Attention Floridians🚨



If you’re having trouble accessing Florida’s online voter registration site please let us know. You can also contact:



Florida Voter Assistance Hotline: 1.866.308.6739



Election Protection Hotline:

(866) 687-8683 — ACLU of Florida (@ACLUFL) October 9, 2018