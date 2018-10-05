The Gist

Friday, October 5, 2018

Portuguese film 'MAR' will screen at Come Out With Pride Orlando next week

Posted By on Fri, Oct 5, 2018 at 5:06 PM


Come Out With Pride Orlando and QLatinx have partnered for a screening of the LGBTQ-themed Portuguese film MAR (The Sea) next Tuesday.

The award-winning short film is a love story about a couple vacationing in a coastal Portuguese town of Peniche, according to the film's website. A visit by Xavier (Lourenço Seruya) and Eduardo (João Santos Silva) to childhood friend Cristóvão (Diogo Tavares) starts a journey that leads to "seduction and betrayal," the site says.

The "Reel Pride: Mar" event on Oct. 9 at The Venue Orlando, 511 Virginia Drive, will also hold a question-and-answer session with the film's director, William Vitória, plus light bites and refreshments. Happy hour starts at 5:00 p.m., and the film's screening starts at 7:40 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online for $15 or for $20 at the door.



For more information, visit Come Out With Pride's website.

