Portuguese film 'MAR' will screen at Come Out With Pride Orlando next week

The award-winning short film is a love story about a couple vacationing in a coastal Portuguese town of Peniche, according to the film's website. A visit by Xavier (Lourenço Seruya) and Eduardo (João Santos Silva) to childhood friend Cristóvão (Diogo Tavares) starts a journey that leads to "seduction and betrayal," the site says.
The "Reel Pride: Mar" event on Oct. 9 at The Venue Orlando, 511 Virginia Drive, will also hold a question-and-answer session with the film's director, William Vitória, plus light bites and refreshments. Happy hour starts at 5:00 p.m., and the film's screening starts at 7:40 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased in advance online for $15 or for $20 at the door.
For more information, visit Come Out With Pride's website.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.