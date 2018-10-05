New parody video shows a toxic algae version of Visit Florida's 'Sexy Beaches'

While Gov. Rick Scott, a man who over his career has cut nearly $700 million
from state environmental agencies, continues to throw money at the sludge lining every coast of our state, a new parody video of Visit Florida's "Sexy Beaches" has emerged.
Posted to Twitter early Friday by Billy Corben
, who's behind such Florida-centric films as Cocaine Cowboys
and Dawg Fight
, the video is a 90-second montage of green slop, dead marine life and, of course, Rick Scott talking about how great of a job he's done. There's even a Robocop slime scene in there for good measure.
So far, Scott has granted $16 million to help clean up our state's toxic algae. Yesterday, Scott committed another $3 million
in funding as part of a grant program launched in July to counties along the coast for red tide and blue-green algae.
For those of you old enough to remember the Pitbull/Visit Florida fiasco
of 2016, the state-funded tourism arm ran into controversy after it was discovered they paid Mr. Worldwide $1 million to promote Florida on his social media, in his concerts and in a music video called "Sexy Beaches." Visit Florida's CEO actually resigned
over the mess.
