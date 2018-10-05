Tip Jar

Friday, October 5, 2018

Chef Josh Oakley leaves Sanford's Smiling Bison

Posted By on Fri, Oct 5, 2018 at 7:42 AM

More discouraging words from the culinary front.

Josh Oakley, the talented chef who made the Smiling Bison one of the better restaurants in Central Florida, has decided to sell his stake in the restaurant to business partner Ron Thomas.

Oakley says creative differences led to his departure, but that he's exploring a handful of opportunities both big and small.

But first, he'll be taking some much-needed time off.



"Right now, I'm going to North Carolina with my dog and not coming back for a couple of weeks."

We'll tell you all about Oakley's next venture(s), but one thing's certain — he'll be sticking around in Sanford.So many restaurants, so little time.

Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

