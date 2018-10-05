Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 5, 2018

Bloggytown

A Florida gas station owner wants people to stop warming their pee in his microwave

Posted By on Fri, Oct 5, 2018 at 2:17 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE IMAGES
  • Photo via Adobe Images
A gas station owner in Jacksonville is extremely pissed that people keep warming their urine in the store microwave.

"They walk in off the street, microwave urine containers then, leave," said On the Fly (yes, that's the real name) convenience store owner Parlu Patel to WLTV.

According to the television station, the store is within walking distance of a LabCorp drug testing facility. For the unfamiliar, it's not uncommon for anyone who needs to pass a drug test to use someone else's urine, and to get away with it, it needs to be at least body temperature.

Patel has posted a sign that says, "Only for food use, do not microwave urine."



Clearly none of these people have heard of the Urinator.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New parody video shows a toxic algae version of Visit Florida's 'Sexy Beaches' Read More

  2. Chef Josh Oakley leaves Sanford's Smiling Bison Read More

  3. El Buda on Church Street shutters less than a year after opening Read More

  4. Sette, from Se7en Bites owners, to bring rustic Italian eats downtown Read More

  5. SeaWorld Orlando announces new $10 a month annual pass program Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation