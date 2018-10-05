A Florida gas station owner wants people to stop warming their pee in his microwave

click to enlarge
A gas station owner in Jacksonville is extremely pissed that people keep warming their urine in the store microwave.
"They walk in off the street, microwave urine containers then, leave," said On the Fly (yes, that's the real name) convenience store owner Parlu Patel to WLTV
.
According to the television station, the store is within walking distance of a LabCorp drug testing facility. For the unfamiliar, it's not uncommon for anyone who needs to pass a drug test to use someone else's urine, and to get away with it, it needs to be at least body temperature.
Patel has posted a sign that says, "Only for food use, do not microwave urine."
Clearly none of these people have heard of the Urinator.
