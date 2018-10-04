The Gist

Thursday, October 4, 2018

SeaWorld Orlando announces new $10 a month annual pass program

Posted By on Thu, Oct 4, 2018 at 2:11 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEAWORLD
  • Photo via SeaWorld
Today, SeaWorld unveiled a new system for their annual passes — a four-tier system where customers choose the amount of perks they want, including a pass that costs only $10 a month.

These four levels are Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum. Each subsequent level offers more perks and increases in price.

Here's what each pass offers, according to SeaWorld Orlando:
  • Bronze Pass ($9.99/month): Admission with some blockout dates, 50 percent off general parking, 10 percent off dining and shopping and more.
  • Silver Pass ($13.99/month): Unlimited admission, free general parking, one free guest ticket, 10 percent off dining and shopping and more.
  • Gold Pass ($16.99/month): Unlimited admission, free preferred parking, two free guest tickets, one free animal encounter, free annual PhotoKey, 15 percent off dining and shopping and more.
  • Platinum Pass ($29.99/month): Unlimited admission to 11 parks, free preferred parking, two free guest tickets, one free animal encounter, free annual PhotoKey, free reserved show seating, free ride again access, 15 percent off dining and shopping and more.
This announcement coincides with the opening of SeaWorld's Infinity Falls — a jungle river raft ride that will leave you soaked.

