Orlando Public Library’s annual fall party, Booktoberfest, returns this week. Attendees can sample beers from Yuengling, enjoy light bites from Pom Pom’s and Roque Pub, and – since the theme this year is Wonderland – play chess on a giant board or a game of croquet. Proceeds benefit Friends of the Orange County Library System.6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; $25; orlandoweeklytickets.com