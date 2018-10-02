Tuesday, October 2, 2018
Boyz II Men frontman stars in new Orlando house-flipping show
Posted
By Lora Korpar
on Tue, Oct 2, 2018 at 2:36 PM
click to enlarge
This Saturday, Boyz II Men co-founder Nathan Morris will likely be "Down on Bended Knee" installing a new stainless-steel sink for his new Orlando-based home renovation show on the DIY Network.
Season One of Hit Properties With Nathan Morris
will consist of three episodes that focus on the makeover of a mansion at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, according to the DIY Network
.
Each episode will show viewers the renovation of a different part of the house – from the kitchen to the master suites to the backyard. The show will also address how Hurricane Irma impacted the project.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Tags: Nathan Morris, home renovation, DIY Network, Image