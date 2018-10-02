The Heard

Tuesday, October 2, 2018

Boyz II Men frontman stars in new Orlando house-flipping show

Posted By on Tue, Oct 2, 2018 at 2:36 PM

This Saturday, Boyz II Men co-founder Nathan Morris will likely be "Down on Bended Knee" installing a new stainless-steel sink for his new Orlando-based home renovation show on the DIY Network.

Season One of Hit Properties With Nathan Morris will consist of three episodes that focus on the makeover of a mansion at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, according to the DIY Network.

Each episode will show viewers the renovation of a different part of the house – from the kitchen to the master suites to the backyard. The show will also address how Hurricane Irma impacted the project.





