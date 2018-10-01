Bloggytown

Monday, October 1, 2018

First-time Florida House candidate Anna Eskamani scores Obama endorsement

Posted By on Mon, Oct 1, 2018 at 1:50 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ANNA V. ESKAMANI CAMPAIGN
  • Photo via Anna V. Eskamani campaign
As part of 259 election endorsements awarded by President Barack Obama on Monday, first-time candidate Anna Eskamani received the former president's backing in her bid for House District 47.

Eskamani, a Democrat, will face off against Republican Stockton Reeves in November. Incumbent state Rep. Mike Miller, a Republican, opted to not seek reelection as he challenges Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy for her seat in CD 7.

"As a former state legislator himself, President Obama recognizes the important of electing strong leaders at the state level," Eskamani says in a news release. "Our 44th president inspires me each day to be a compassionate and bold leader for our community, and to fight for Florida's hard working families. This distinction will only fuel our fire to win and give the people of House District 47 the representation they deserve."

"With over 6,000 races on the ballot this year, we are excited to joint forces with President Obama to highlight the amazing men and woman like Anna V. Eskamani running in must-watch races for their state legislatures," says Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee executive director Jessica Post.



For more about Eskamani's platform and campaign, click here.

