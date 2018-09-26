Schools in Orange and Volusia counties among Florida's first to allow students to use medical cannabis on campus

click to enlarge

On Tuesday, school boards in Orange and Volusia counties approved students' use of prescribed medical marijuana on school grounds, making them among the first school districts in the state to do so.In Orange County, the school board decided that when a student is in need of their required prescription, a designated caregiver – a person who will not work with or be affiliated with the school – will be allowed to provide the student with the medicine. Students, of course, will also be required to have proper documentation, according to the school board's new policy.Meanwhile, in Volusia County, the draft of the school board's new policy indicates similar guidelines, though the caregiver in this case would be required to provide the student with the medicine in a location designated by each respective school's principal. The school board plans to vote on the policy sometime next week.In August, Shari Bobinski, director of media relations for Orange County Public Schools, toldthat while the school district was in the process of drafting a policy last spring, the Florida Legislature was considering a bill that would have negated the need for a policy to be adopted. She did not elaborate on which piece of legislation.At the time, Bobinski noted that OCPS did not have any incident with regard to medical marijuana use at schools.