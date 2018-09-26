Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 26, 2018

Bloggytown

Schools in Orange and Volusia counties among Florida's first to allow students to use medical cannabis on campus

Posted By on Wed, Sep 26, 2018 at 12:38 PM

click to enlarge gal_march_for_marijuana_adobestock_76578537.jpeg.jpg
On Tuesday, school boards in Orange and Volusia counties approved students' use of prescribed medical marijuana on school grounds, making them among the first school districts in the state to do so.

In Orange County, the school board decided that when a student is in need of their required prescription, a designated caregiver – a person who will not work with or be affiliated with the school – will be allowed to provide the student with the medicine. Students, of course, will also be required to have proper documentation, according to the school board's new policy.

Meanwhile, in Volusia County, the draft of the school board's new policy indicates similar guidelines, though the caregiver in this case would be required to provide the student with the medicine in a location designated by each respective school's principal. The school board plans to vote on the policy sometime next week.

In August, Shari Bobinski, director of media relations for Orange County Public Schools, told Orlando Weekly that while the school district was in the process of drafting a policy last spring, the Florida Legislature was considering a bill that would have negated the need for a policy to be adopted. She did not elaborate on which piece of legislation.



At the time, Bobinski noted that OCPS did not have any incident with regard to medical marijuana use at schools.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 'Bachelor in Paradise' couple to hold meet-and-greet in Orlando tonight Read More

  2. A pet kangaroo named 'Storm' is running loose in a Florida neighborhood right now Read More

  3. Despite record attendance, Animal Kingdom will soon see an entire land shut down with nothing confirmed to replace it Read More

  4. April Freeman, Democratic candidate in Florida's CD 17, dies at age 54 Read More

  5. Weeki Wachee Mermaids visiting Sea Life Aquarium this week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation