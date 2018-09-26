Tip Jar

Wednesday, September 26, 2018

Orlando's first Taco Bell Cantina, which serves booze, is finally open

Posted By on Wed, Sep 26, 2018 at 2:48 PM

Central Florida's first beer-serving Taco Bell is now open in the UCF area.

The Taco Bell Cantina, which is located in a 2,864-square-foot space at 12101 University Blvd., next to the Bar Louie, celebrated its grand opening on Sept. 21.

The slightly more upscale spot has no drive-thru, and besides the usual fast-food staples, it also has a tapas-style menu, beer, wine, sangria and frozen drinks with an assortment of alcohol.

The new UCF-area location is open every day from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m.



This Orlando Taco Bell Cantina is only the second location statewide. A Taco Bell Cantina opened in Gainesville back in January. The company is also eyeing a possible downtown Orlando outpost, reports the Orlando Business Journal.

