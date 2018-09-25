Tip Jar

Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Tip Jar

Foxtail Coffee moving into former Hubby Bubbly space in College Park

Posted By on Tue, Sep 25, 2018 at 11:28 AM

click image LOOPNET
  • Loopnet
Yesterday we told you that the folks behind Hubbly Bubbly in College Park had sold the building as they received an offer they couldn't refuse.

Here's the blithely written note again for your reading pleasure:
click to enlarge hub_bub.jpg

We told you a coffee shop would be moving in and, in an announcement today that came as no surprise to many, that coffee shop will be: Yep, that's right, Foxtail Coffee. Look for them to open before the end of the year; they will renovate the interior and exterior to "fit the Foxtail aesthetic with a blend of wood and metal accents."

Now, re the building itself, I should clarify a few further points.

I was admonished via email yesterday by Heather Unger, who's overseeing the sale of the building. She said she was "disheartened" by the article I wrote yesterday and that nothing about it was "professional."



"Hubbly does not own the building they are located in, they are tenants," she said. "The building owners decision to sell had nothing to do with Hubbly Bubbly and Hubbly Bubbly has no bearing on whether the building is sold or not as a tenant. … If you're going to take the time to write an article first articulate your thoughts and proof check your work and facts."

My oh my! The facts! Well, dear readers, here are the facts (presented to you in my inner Inspector Clouseau in A Shot in the Dark voice):


1) Heather Unger doesn't just head up the realty company (Lemontree Realty) overseeing the sale of the building but, along with her father George Jabroun and her husband Mark Unger, is a co-owner of Hubbly Bubbly. FACT!

2) The building in which Hubbly Bubbly is housed is owned by Marko Properties & Management Inc., of which Heather's husband Mark is the owner. FACT!

3) Heather's husband Mark also owns Push, the ad agency responsible for Hubbly Bubbly's marketing and branding. FACT!

4) The note posted on Hubbly Bubbly's window states "There was simply an offer that WE couldn't turn down for OUR fun little building" and is printed on Hubbly Bubbly letterhead and is signed "With love, HB." FACT!

Now then, what is the inescapable conclusion, dear readers?

Should you care to spend your hard-earned dollars at Hubbly Bubbly's other location, feel free to do so at 131 N. Orange Ave.

Back to Foxtail Coffee: In addition to coffee, the menu will offer hand-crafted beverages, food options from local partners, and a selection of beer and wine. (FACT!)

