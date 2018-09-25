Bloggytown

Tuesday, September 25, 2018

A pet kangaroo named 'Storm' is running loose in a Florida neighborhood right now

Posted By on Tue, Sep 25, 2018 at 2:24 PM

A pet kangaroo named Storm escaped from an animal sanctuary in Florida this morning and is still on the loose.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the 45-pound marsupial was first reported missing Tuesday morning, and was last seen in the Jupiter Farms area of Palm Beach County.

A video was shot by Denise Cooper, a local in the area, showing the kangaroo hopping across Sandy Run Road. "Taking josh to bus and see this...only in Jupiter farms do kangaroos hop down your street lol," said Cooper in the original Facebook post.

Eric Westergard, the owner of the animal sanctuary, told the Palm Beach Post that he doesn't know how the kangaroo escaped.



