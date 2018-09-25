A pet kangaroo named 'Storm' is running loose in a Florida neighborhood right now

A pet kangaroo named Storm escaped from an animal sanctuary in Florida this morning and is still on the loose.
KANGAROO ON THE LOOSE: (Yes, you read that correctly.) @MyFWC says they are looking for a kangaroo in Jupiter Farms. A man claiming to be the owner says it escaped his animal sanctuary. @CBS12— Niala Charles (@NialaCharles) September 25, 2018
Viewer Denise Copper spotted it this morning near Sandy Run Road: pic.twitter.com/bBr8SF62um
