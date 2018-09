A pet kangaroo named 'Storm' is running loose in a Florida neighborhood right now

KANGAROO ON THE LOOSE: (Yes, you read that correctly.) @MyFWC says they are looking for a kangaroo in Jupiter Farms. A man claiming to be the owner says it escaped his animal sanctuary. @CBS12



Viewer Denise Copper spotted it this morning near Sandy Run Road: pic.twitter.com/bBr8SF62um — Niala Charles (@NialaCharles) September 25, 2018

A pet kangaroo named Storm escaped from an animal sanctuary in Florida this morning and is still on the loose.According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the 45-pound marsupial was first reported missing Tuesday morning, and was last seen in the Jupiter Farms area of Palm Beach County.A video was shot by Denise Cooper, a local in the area, showing the kangaroo hopping across Sandy Run Road. "Taking josh to bus and see this...only in Jupiter farms do kangaroos hop down your street lol," said Cooper in the original Facebook post.Eric Westergard, the owner of the animal sanctuary, told the Palm Beach Post that he doesn't know how the kangaroo escaped.