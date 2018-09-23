Tip Jar

Monday, September 24, 2018

Hubbly Bubbly in College Park closing Friday

Posted By on Mon, Sep 24, 2018 at 8:27 AM

After serving the fine residents of College Park and beyond for nearly five years, Hubbly Bubbly will close Friday, September 28.

Why you ask? Well, according to a note posted on the restaurant's window, money.

"There was simply an offer that we couldn't turn down for our fun little building," reads the not-so-fun little note.

"The good news is we are less than 3 miles up the road in our new downtown location at 131 N. Orange Ave."
Needless to say, the workers inside the falafel joint were less than enthused by owner Georgie Joubran's blithe missive but, in my review from 2014, Joubran readily admitted he was a businessman, not a poet.



Moving into the space will be a coffee shop. We'll tell you all about it as soon we get the details, but expect beans, milk, froth and the like.

