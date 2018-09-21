Tigers Jaw return to celebrate anniversary of classic album with the Sidekicks and Cave People

click to enlarge
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Tigers Jaw, The Sidekicks and Cave People, The Abbey, Sept. 19
Pennsylvania band Tigers Jaw
are officially in the full stride of a new chapter in their career. Although they sprang from solidly emo and pop-punk backgrounds, they’ve undergone some overhaul in both personnel and sound in the past several years. Where they’ve landed through it all is a spot that manages the nice balance of being both an extension and an evolution of their aesthetic. Though their high-spirited roots still manifestly inform the tenor and delivery of their music, Tigers Jaw is now a consummated indie-pop act.
Their latest Orlando return, however, was part of the current tour commemorating the 10th anniversary
of the band’s self-titled sophomore album. Besides playing that beloved record straight through during one of their sets, the entire night pumped and jumped with more of their original pulse. And even if they roll with a little more gloss now, Tigers Jaw still inspired an entire sold-out room
of hearts to burst in unison like the purest of emo bands.
Probably the most outright effervescent band of the night, though, were the Sidekicks.
The Epitaph Records
group from Ohio specialize in the kind of graduated punk that has broken pop-punk optimism out of its cul-de-sac of diminishing returns by translating it with the range and depth of a wider rock vocabulary.
They’ve got big, contagious heart, and they beam it in bright, buoyant melodies that coast in on bracing winds that blow without a seeming care in the world. Their music is all sunshine and breeze,
with a spirit so steadfastly balmy that it almost qualifies as a state of mind in itself.
Philadelphia act Cave People,
on the other hand, inhabit a much more autumnal season. But even though they come from a bummer head space, their impressively accurate and affecting melodies make for the kind of inviting rock that spins beauty from loneliness and introspection.
The gaze of their expression is inward but not at the expense of heft. Their sound, melody and mood all heave with palpable substance. And the live boost definitely gave their heart some flattering muscle and made the bleeding that much sweeter.
