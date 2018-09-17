The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 14, 2018

The Heard

Rainbow Kitten Surprise brings festival-friendly vibes to the Beacham this week

Posted By on Fri, Sep 14, 2018 at 5:00 AM

click to enlarge MATTHEW SALACUSE
  • Matthew Salacuse
If Rainbow Kitten Surprise sounds like something someone might name a band if they were high, well, you’re right. It just wasn’t anyone actually in the band. Frontman Sam Melo and guitarist Darrick Keller visited a friend who was in the hospital for bacterial meningitis during their early days as a band on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. The highly medicated friend, when asked what Melo and Keller should name their band, reportedly replied, “Rainbow Kitten Surprise, man,” and that was that. The band trades on a college radio-friendly indie-rock sensibility, with elements of everything from hip-hop to Americana to straight-up Mumford-y banjo jams. Their live show has received plenty of accolades from festivalgoers at places like Bonnaroo, Firefly, Shaky Knees and Hangout, so there’s a chance you’ve caught some of their sunny vibes before.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18 | The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 |
thebeacham.com | $22.50-$89

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Rainbow Kitten Surprise
@ The Beacham
46 N. Orange Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Tue., Sept. 18, 8 p.m.
Price: $22.50-$89
Concerts/Events
Location Details The Beacham
46 N. Orange Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
407-648-8363
Tues-Sun, 10pm-2am
Dance Club and Music Club
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Rainbow Kitten Surprise @ The Beacham

    • Tue., Sept. 18, 8 p.m. $22.50-$89

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Actor barfs on himself while filming commercial for Busch Gardens' Howl-O-Scream Read More

  2. New 14-story business hotel confirmed for Walt Disney World Read More

  3. At least all Pub Subs are on sale for $5.99 right now Read More

  4. UCF improperly used $38 million in state funds on a building project Read More

  5. Student suicide at Florida Polytechnic spurs debate on mental health services Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation