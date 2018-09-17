Band of the Week: MoZaic

What has been your most memorable show so far? My Forever Floating tour kickoff show at Falcon Bar. I was so overwhelmingly grateful for the opportunity, crowd, and I lost my mind (in a good way) on stage.
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with? Indigo Blak. He’s a genius.
What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why? I’m an R&B artist. I would call it more Soul or HipHop Soul or even Cosmic Soul. Most closely represents me.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why? Just love the eclectic groups I meet. I tend not to look at negatives. Only as an opportunity that I could have made it better.
Any big news to share? My new album Forever Floating is available on all digital outlets. My new video “Damaged” has been syndicated on a numerous video programmers across the U.S.