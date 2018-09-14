Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 14, 2018

Bloggytown

Shirtless Florida man travels to Myrtle Beach to head bang during Hurricane Florence

Posted By on Fri, Sep 14, 2018 at 3:03 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA LANE PITTMAN/TWITTER
  • Screengrab via Lane Pittman/Twitter
Lane Pitmann, a Jacksonville resident who went viral a couple years ago for head-banging to Slayer while shirtless during Hurricane Matthew, has re-emerged for Florence.

Today, Pittman posted a similar video of himself to Twitter, but this time in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, along with the caption "YOU ARE WEAK AND SMALL FLORENCE!!!!! FLORIDA MAN IS HERE!!!!!"  Pittman traveled all the way to South Carolina to make the video after a GoFundMe campaign was created to pay for the gas and coffee. "The Cane must be Slain," wrote Anthony Wood, who donated $15.

The campaign raised a total of $380.

A reporter with Fox News spotted Pittman in the wild while he was filming and caught another perspective of the video.
You may remember Pittman from our story a few years back, when he shredded the National Anthem so hard on the 4th of July, cops were forced to arrest him for breaching the peace.



Those charges were later dropped.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Actor barfs on himself while filming commercial for Busch Gardens' Howl-O-Scream Read More

  2. Blake Shelton is opening a new restaurant in Orlando Read More

  3. Popular sub spot Manzano's Deli is now open in Winter Park Read More

  4. UCF improperly used $38 million in state funds on a building project Read More

  5. Pollo Tropical is giving away free chicken this Saturday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation