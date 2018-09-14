Shirtless Florida man travels to Myrtle Beach to head bang during Hurricane Florence

Pittman traveled all the way to South Carolina to make the video after a GoFundMe campaign was created to pay for the gas and coffee. "The Cane must be Slain," wrote Anthony Wood, who donated $15.
YOU ARE WEAK AND SMALL FLORENCE!!!!! FLORIDA MAN IS HERE!!!!! Slayer #rainingblood #getatme #turnup @wjxt4 @weatherchannel @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/3Jrou45ner— Lane Pittman (@TheBigGuy904) September 14, 2018
You may remember Pittman from our story a few years back, when he shredded the National Anthem so hard on the 4th of July, cops were forced to arrest him for breaching the peace.
Me: what are you doing? There is flying debris— Partsinevelos (@KristinaParts) September 14, 2018
Half naked man: I went viral a few years ago doing this.#FlorenceHurricane2018 #viral #americanflag pic.twitter.com/6ofFVQswH1
