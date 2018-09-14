The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 14, 2018

The Gist

SeaWorld, Busch Gardens offering BOGO tickets to Hurricane Florence victims

Posted By on Fri, Sep 14, 2018 at 5:20 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEAWORLD
  • Photo via SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens in Tampa are offering buy-one-get-one single day tickets to residents of states impacted by Hurricane Florence.

The two theme parks, which are both owned by the Blackstone Group, announced the promotion this afternoon. The deal is only valid for
residents of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, and only available with valid identification at a ticket window.

The tickets are good from Friday, Sept. 14 through Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.

A full price adult single-day ticket at SeaWorld Orlando is $99.99, and a
full price adult single-day ticket at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is $104.99.
   
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Shirtless Florida man travels to Myrtle Beach to head bang during Hurricane Florence Read More

  2. Blake Shelton is opening a new restaurant in Orlando Read More

  3. Actor barfs on himself while filming commercial for Busch Gardens' Howl-O-Scream Read More

  4. UCF improperly used $38 million in state funds on a building project Read More

  5. Pollo Tropical is giving away free chicken this Saturday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation