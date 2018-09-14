SeaWorld, Busch Gardens offering BOGO tickets to Hurricane Florence victims

click to enlarge Photo via SeaWorld

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens in Tampa are offering buy-one-get-one single day tickets to residents of states impacted by Hurricane Florence.The two theme parks, which are both owned by the Blackstone Group, announced the promotion this afternoon. The deal is only valid forresidents of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, and only available with valid identification at a ticket window.The tickets are good from Friday, Sept. 14 through Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.A full price adult single-day ticket at SeaWorld Orlando is $99.99, and afull price adult single-day ticket at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is $104.99.