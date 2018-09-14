Tip Jar

Friday, September 14, 2018

Popular sub spot Manzano's Deli is now open in Winter Park

Posted By on Fri, Sep 14, 2018 at 1:08 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MANZANO’S DELI/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Manzano’s Deli/Facebook
Manzano's Deli, a popular sub joint in New Smyrna Beach and DeLand, has finally opened their Winter Park location at the intersection of West Fairbanks and South New York avenues.

The new location , which shares frontage with Little Blue Donut Co. and All Fired Up, soft-opened on Monday, Sept. 10, and is currently operating with limited hours.

For the unfamiliar, Manzano's Deli's gourmet sandwiches and subs are brutally massive and are made with fresh breads flown in from Tribeca Oven in New Jersey. They offer breakfast options, salads and NYC bagels, as well.

Check their whole menu here.



Pro tip: There's a parking lot at 503 New York Ave.

