Trump gives himself an 'A plus' for his ability to handle hurricanes, despite María leaving 3,000 dead in Puerto Rico

Photo via Donald Trump/Twitter
Donald Trump, our country's "tremendously big and tremendously wet
" president, is now saying his administration got an "A plus" for last year's response to Hurricane María, which the government has estimated killed nearly 3,000 people
in Puerto Rico.
While Hurricane Florence continues to barrel toward the East Coast, Trump sent out an early-morning tweet on Wednesday arguing that his administration is ready for the upcoming storm, and reminding citizens of his previous hurricane track record.
"We got A Pluses for our recent hurricane work in Texas and Florida (and did an unappreciated great job in Puerto Rico, even though an inaccessible island with very poor electricity and a totally incompetent Mayor of San Juan). We are ready for the big one that is coming," said Trump in the tweet.
Trump, who famously threw paper towel rolls
into a crowd of hurricane victims, also referred to his efforts in Puerto Rico as an "unsung success
," even after the Governor recently revised the death toll from 64 upward to 2,975.
So, ignoring the fact that literally no one gave him an "A plus," for his "hurricaning" skills, Trump somehow thinks that a death toll larger than Katrina
and nearly equal to the 9/11 terrorist attacks
should be remembered as a huge success.
After the Category 5 hurricane hit the island last year, residents were left without power and access to clean water and food for months – in fact, electricity was only restored to every customer in Puerto Rico just a few weeks ago.
Distribution of resources was arguably the administration's biggest blunder. As FEMA acknowledged in a report
last July, the agency was left with unqualified staff, empty warehouses, not enough truck drivers to deliver aid from the port, and an overall lack of "situational awareness" of what was happening on the island.
Not to mention yesterday, millions of untouched water bottles
were discovered on a runway in Puerto Rico that were never distributed.
San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, who Trump has falsely blamed for the many of the recovery's missteps, referred to Puerto Rico as a stain for Trump
and FEMA's reputation.
Meanwhile, in another Wednesday tweet
, Trump now says that Florence is dipping a bit south and may hit a portion of Georgia. However, if you live there it's not the hurricane you have to worry about.
