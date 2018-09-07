Glam-rock icon Scott Yoder dazzles and thrilling young Orlando band Spoon Dogs electrify

click to enlarge
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Scott Yoder and Spoon Dogs, Will’s Pub, Sep. 5
Burger Records
artist Scott Yoder
has put in his time with long-running Seattle band the Pharmacy,
which notably played as Kimya Dawson’s
backing band early on. Now he’s out making his own case under the spell of the same muses that sent Bowie
and Bolan
down the glitter hole and deep into essential rock history. Yoder’s glam rock is such a complete and reverent throwback, in fact, that those very hallowed spirits come back to life at his performances.
Like a live conjuring of one of the most dazzling chapters in rock & roll, Yoder’s show – his second one here this year – is an exercise in both presence and presentation. Gilded in wardrobe and makeup, he and his band exude theater and weave drama. They even come with their own stage lights.
It all culminates in a scene that’s like a garage séance of the ‘70s underground.
It’s a bold, diamond-dusted road, and Yoder walks it with faith and flair.
Yoder may have cast magic but openers Spoon Dogs
struck like lightning. With little online presence but some heavy word of mouth, they’re a young Orlando band that rip a punk-licked brand of garage rock that’s wired and warped. Even in an era where the whole garage thing is by now pretty spent, the songs and electricity that these guys kick out are rare and evergreen.
Indisputably the biggest surprise of the night, these kids got the spark and the swagger. With all the heat and combustion they were throwing off, it’s no wonder that the set ended with some explosive destruction.
Spoon Dogs aren’t just one of the most exciting new locals
seen in a while, they’re also one of the most complete, already tearing it up like sharpened daggers. Watch these guys closely. They’re as ready an act as I’ve seen in a long time. And get set because they’re at work on an album with rising Orlando producer Simon Palombi
of the Woolly Bushmen.
