Friday, September 7, 2018

The Gist

Disney on Ice: Mickey's Search Party makes its world premiere tonight in Orlando

Posted By on Fri, Sep 7, 2018 at 4:59 PM

click to enlarge Mickey and pals are playing it cool in Orlando's Amway Center during this weekend's world premiere of their latest Disney On Ice tour. - FELD ENTERTAINMENT/DISNEY
  • Feld Entertainment/Disney
  • Mickey and pals are playing it cool in Orlando's Amway Center during this weekend's world premiere of their latest Disney On Ice tour.
This weekend, the animated inhabitants of the Magic Kingdom are venturing outside the borders of Walt Disney World and skating into downtown Orlando for the world premiere of Disney on Ice: Mickey's Search Party. Characters from Coco, Aladdin, Toy Story and The Little Mermaid are at Orlando's Amway Center to investigate the disappearance of Tinker Bell during Feld Entertainment's latest interactive, high-tech successor to the classic Ice Follies.

Here are some video highlights of this morning's media preview of Disney on Ice, which featured the new props, stunts, and costumes that have been created for the production:
Performances of Disney on Ice: Mickey's Search Party at the Amway Center are on Friday, Sept. 7 (7:30 p.m.), Saturday, Sept. 8 (11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.), and Sunday, Sept. 9 (1 p.m. and 5 p.m.), Tickets start at $18; visit DisneyOnIce.com for more information.

