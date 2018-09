Here's what's left of Colonial Lanes

click image Photo via bread.face/Instagram

This pile of rubble is all that's left of Colonial Lanes, a once-beloved Orlando landmark that will soon be a storage facility.The 49-year-old bowling alley shut down for good May 24, after being purchased last February by a subsidiary of Titan Properties, which filed plans to build a self-storage facility with the City of Orlando.Though storage units are likely in the mix, it's unclear exactly what Titan's plans are for his lot. Colonial Lanes did say in a Facebook post that only a few lanes would be demolished for a "major remodel." However, this photo shot today by Instagram user bread.face seems to suggest otherwise.