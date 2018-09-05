Wall St. Cantina in downtown Orlando offers free lunch if a crane fell on your house

The bad news is a crane sliced your house in half. The good news is lunch is on the house!
On @WFTV Unbelievable sight in Baldwin Park as crane working on roof repair falls, slicing house #WFTV pic.twitter.com/ZES3yCFDt2— Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) September 4, 2018
There is one positive to a clean splitting your house in two, FREE LUNCH! Good luck to one of our regulars Steve Loncar and his family on recovering after a crane split the house in TWO! pic.twitter.com/uUO4h6e5OE— Wall Street Plaza (@wallstplaza) September 5, 2018
