Wall St. Cantina in downtown Orlando offers free lunch if a crane fell on your house

On @WFTV Unbelievable sight in Baldwin Park as crane working on roof repair falls, slicing house #WFTV pic.twitter.com/ZES3yCFDt2 — Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) September 4, 2018

There is one positive to a clean splitting your house in two, FREE LUNCH! Good luck to one of our regulars Steve Loncar and his family on recovering after a crane split the house in TWO! pic.twitter.com/uUO4h6e5OE — Wall Street Plaza (@wallstplaza) September 5, 2018

The bad news is a crane sliced your house in half. The good news is lunch is on the house!Yesterday, a crane toppled over onto a house in Orlando's Baldwin Park neighborhood. According to WFTV , the crane was being used to load new shingles onto the roof of the home, when one of the supports sank into the ground.Thankfully, no one was home at the time of the incident.Now, Wall St. Cantina in downtown Orlando is offering free lunch to the affected homeowners, and, well, anyone else who may have had their house Ginsu'd with a massive crane yesterday.This is a good deal.