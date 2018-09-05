Tip Jar

Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Wall St. Cantina in downtown Orlando offers free lunch if a crane fell on your house

Posted By on Wed, Sep 5, 2018 at 12:51 PM

The bad news is a crane sliced your house in half. The good news is lunch is on the house!

Yesterday, a crane toppled over onto a house in Orlando's Baldwin Park neighborhood. According to WFTV, the crane was being used to load new shingles onto the roof of the home, when one of the supports sank into the ground.

Thankfully, no one was home at the time of the incident. 

Now, Wall St. Cantina in downtown Orlando is offering free lunch to the affected homeowners, and, well, anyone else who may have had their house Ginsu'd with a massive crane yesterday.



This is a good deal.
