Here's Brett Kavanaugh refusing to shake hands with a Parkland victim's father

Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was murdered along with 16 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last February, was visibly snubbed by Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh this morning.
Wow, here you can hear @fred_guttenberg telling Kavanaugh that his daughter "was murdered in Parkland," and Kavanaugh whirls and walks away pic.twitter.com/VdkTij2Vdp— Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) September 4, 2018
The White House has predictably refuted the Kavanaugh snub. "As Judge Kavanaugh left for his lunch break, an unidentified individual approached him," White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah wrote on Twitter. "Before the Judge was able to shake his hand, security had intervened."
Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jamie Guttenberg who was killed in the shooting in Parkland, Fla., left, tries to shake hands with @realDonaldTrump's Supreme Court nom., Brett Kavanaugh, right, during a lunch break. Kavanaugh did not shake his hand. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) @ap pic.twitter.com/smcCGuLT6X— Andrew Harnik (@andyharnik) September 4, 2018
