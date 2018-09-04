Bloggytown

Tuesday, September 4, 2018

Here's Brett Kavanaugh refusing to shake hands with a Parkland victim's father

Posted By on Tue, Sep 4, 2018 at 4:09 PM

Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was murdered along with 16 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last February, was visibly snubbed by Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh this morning.

In the video above, it looks as if the judge acknowledges Guttenberg and then tries his hardest to escape interacting with one of us commoners.

"Put out my hand to introduce myself as Jaime Guttenberg’s dad," wrote Guttenberg on Twitter. "He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away. I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence."

Other photos of the moment don't seem to make Kavanaugh look any better:
The White House has predictably refuted the Kavanaugh snub. "As Judge Kavanaugh left for his lunch break, an unidentified individual approached him," White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah wrote on Twitter. "Before the Judge was able to shake his hand, security had intervened."



The moment occurred after this morning's session was put on break because just 15 hours before the hearing, Senate Democrats received nearly 42,000 pages of documents from Kavanaugh’s time in the George W. Bush administration.

