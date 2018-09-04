As Disney updates its character dining offerings, Snow White is moving to the Wilderness

click image
With the addition of Disney Vacation Club, new waterfront cabins
, two new pools, and the new open-air Geyser Point Bar & Grill, Disney World’s Wilderness Lodge resort has seen a number of changes in recent years, but the latest change seems to be one of the least popular.
Starting this winter, the signature dining restaurant, Artist Point, will begin hosting a Snow White-based character dining experience. Snow White, Dopey, and Grumpy will visit guests at the “Storybook Dining at Artist Point.” In the announcement for the new dining experience, the Disney Parks Blog
noted that guests will have an “encounter” the evil Queen from the movie, indicating that this character may appear at the event separate from the others.
Many fans have questioned
if the Pacific Northwest inspired signature dining restaurant Artist Point, known for its extensive wine list and original artwork, is the best location for a kid-friendly character dining experience. Artist Point is the only signature dining option at Wilderness Lodge and is one of Disney World’s more sophisticated dining options.
The rumored new DVC anchored resort
hotel located between Wilderness Lodge and the settlement area of Fort Wilderness may address this concern with new signature dining options, but in the meantime, guests staying at Wilderness Lodge will have to decide between the cartoony antics of Whispering Canyon Café and character dining at Artist Point. Whispering Canyon recently saw its antics toned down
, though much of the same spirit is still found in the experience despite a decrease in the volume of the screaming servers
.
Currently, the only character dining that features Snow White is the Princess Storybook Dining
at Akershus Royal Banquet Hall in Epcot’s Norway pavilion. This princess filled character dining experience typically also includes Princess Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Ariel in her human form, though the list of princesses greeting guests occasionally change. No details on the future of this character dining experience have been shared, but rumors point to it possibly being replaced by a Frozen themed character dining experience. Those rumors
date back from before the addition of the nearby Anna and Elsa meet-and-greet and Frozen themed boat ride with many insiders downplaying the possibility, at least for the time being.
Surprisingly, Walt Disney World has no Frozen themed character dining anywhere at the resort. There is a Frozen Dessert Party
at Epcot, but the characters do not attend this IllumiNations viewing party. At Disney’s California Adventure a Frozen dining package
that includes priority seating for the live show in the park has a notably Norwegian inspired flare, include a meatball appetizer, which could easily feel at home in the Akershus Royal Banquet Hall. Snow White may remain at the Akershus but with Anna and Elsa is such higher demand Snow White may be sent to the Wilderness instead.
Unlike many of the more recent Disney characters, such as Ariel and Belle, Snow White seems to have a larger adult fan base that may welcome the classier Artist Point and its extensive beverage menu. The prix-fixe menu will include a shared appetizer, choice of entrée, and a dessert. The blog post announcing the new Storybook Dining also noted popular menu from the present Artist Point menu might be added to other menus around the WDW property in the future.
“Storybook Dining at Artist Point” will be the first permanent character dining for The Queen, Dopey, and Grumpy. Sadly, the other five dwarfs remain rare characters with no regular meet-and-greet or dining experience. No opening date, price, or other details of the new Snow White character dining experience have yet to be confirmed by Disney.
