Friday, August 31, 2018

Toll roads in Orlando, Central Florida will now accept E-ZPass

Posted By on Fri, Aug 31, 2018 at 5:29 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
E-ZPass will arrive Saturday in Florida, with users of the toll-collection system in 16 other states being able use their transponders without facing extra fees on Central Florida Expressway Authority roads.

“The more than 35 million E-ZPass users can now drive in metro Orlando and avoid having to fumble for change at CFX toll gantries,” the Central Florida Expressway Authority said Friday.

For the nearly 400,000 account holders of the Central Florida Expressway Authority’s E-Pass system, the change will be one-way for now.

The authority continues to work on a new transponder to be called E-Pass Extra – expected to be introduced in the fall – that will combine the systems.



Also, E-ZPass customers traveling on roads operated by Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise under the SunPass brand will continue to be invoiced for tolls via Florida’s “toll by plate” program.

E-ZPass is a network of toll agencies operating from Maine to Illinois and south to North Carolina.

