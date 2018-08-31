Creative City Project takes to downtown Orlando streets for Immerse 2018

click to enlarge
Photo via Creative City Project
The Creative City Project is pulling out all the stops this fall for their biggest, baddest event yet. Immerse is downtown Orlando's largest performing and interactive arts event, and in its 7th year, an even more immersive experience awaits as the event spreads over two days.
Immerse 2018 will take place Friday, Oct. 19, through Saturday, Oct. 20. Attendees can catch performances from more than 100 organizations, including the Orlando Ballet and the Orlando Philharmonic with Rollins College Choir.
From 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 19-20, Orange Avenue, Church Street and Pine Street will showcase over 1,000 artists from more than 100 different arts organizations. The various "experiences," including large-scale interactive art installations, will open as early as noon on Saturday.
There are a few different choices for tickets
, depending on how immersed you wanna get:
- The Basic Experience Ticket is free and allows you to see the hundreds of performances.
- With a Full Experience Plus Ticket, you get access to the large-scale interactive art installations, including the 3,200-square-foot Giant Ball Pit. It's about $23 plus some fees.
- The VIP Experience for about $80 gets you the performances, interactive art installations, VIP-only viewing areas near the stages, and entry into the Cocktail Experience (for those 21 and older).
- Lastly is the Dinner Party Project Experience Ticket, which will run you $150 plus additional fees, but it gets you a four-course meal with special dining performances in addition to everything else.
The Creative City Project is a nonprofit organization that aims to cultivate an artistic community within Central Florida and shine a light on Orlando's creativity.
