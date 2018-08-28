Bloggytown

Tuesday, August 28, 2018

Gillum gets last-minute celebrity endorsements from Diddy, Rick Ross in Florida governor's race

Posted By on Tue, Aug 28, 2018 at 2:16 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CITY OF TALLAHASSEE
Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum got some last-minute celebrity endorsements on the eve before the Democratic gubernatorial primary election in Florida.

Entrepreneur, rapper and producer Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, endorsed Gillum on Instagram Monday.

"Make history tomorrow by everyone in the state of Florida voting and making [Andrew Gillum] the FIRST BLACK GOVERNOR OF FLORIDA!!!!," Diddy wrote.


Rapper Rick Ross also called on his Twitter followers Monday night to vote for Gillum in Florida's primary elections on Tuesday.




Tracee Ellis Ross, an actress on the comedy series Black-ish and formerly on Girlfriends, said on Instagram that Gillum "has a vision for what America can be and it’s wonderful. If you live in Florida, vote TOMORROW and help make [Andrew Gillum] the next governor of Florida!"

Gillum has been endorsed by other notable celebrities, including producer Will Packer, actress Regina Hall, Insecure creator Issa Rae, Karamo Brown from Queer Eye, actress Debra Messing, and television writer and producer Norman Lear.

Gillum is running for the Democratic nomination against former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, real estate billionaire Jeff Greene and Winter Park businessman Chris King.

